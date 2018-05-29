When it comes to Roseanne and Trump, the feelings have been mutual

The racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett may have cost Roseanne Barr, the lead actress of “Roseanne,” her show, but it's unclear whether her support from President Donald Trump will waiver.

The White House isn't providing a reaction to the cancellation of "Roseanne" on ABC, with press secretary Sarah Sanders telling reporters during an Air Force One gaggle that the president has been "extremely focused" on the upcoming summit with North Korea and other matters.

"As you know the president has been extremely focused … things going on with the upcoming summit, the president is focused on North Korea, he’s focused on trade deals, he’s focused on rebuilding our military our economy, that’s what he’s focused on, and not other things," Sanders said.

“Roseanne” was canceled after Barr tweeted Tuesday morning that Obama advisor Jarrett, an African-American, was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

The tweet that sparked public firestorm has since been deleted and Barr has apologized saying, “I am now leaving Twitter.”

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

Barr has previously voiced her support for President Trump and his policies, including illegal immigration, on her Twitter account.

the writer is so gracious to me, but, I do like the President — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018

She played an avid Trump supporter in the rebooted ABC show as well and once told the Hollywood Reporter, “I think we would be so lucky if Trump won.”

Barr recently shared how excited she was to get a phone call from the president congratulating the show’s successful return in March.

"I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years, and so it was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings," the actress told Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos over the phone on the morning show in March.

it was a thrill to get a congratulatory phone call from The President of The United States of America. POTUS is the Fifth President I have received support from! what a life! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 29, 2018

The president also publicly made remarks about the show referring to the private call he had with Barr to a group of supporters in Ohio in March.

“Look at Roseanne—I called her yesterday—look at her ratings, look at her ratings!” said the president saying the show, “was about us [the supporters and the president himself].”

The president also previously tweeted his support for the actress twice on his account—both before his presidency.

Thank you Roseanne, very much appreciated. https://t.co/COXEJ1In8D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

"@HumorInstitute: I could sleep tonight if you told me we will see @TheRealRoseanne on Celebrity Apprentice before I die."She would be great — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2013

And the admiration extended to some members of the Trump family.

Wow amazing. Congrats @therealroseanne. If you’re not too busy already maybe work in a late night show too... seems there’s some demand for an alternate viewpoint. #Rosanne https://t.co/JNaLjxS0fs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

“Roseanne,” which first aired in 1988, revived after two decades in March this year with 18 million viewers on average.

ABC News' Jordyn Phelps contributed to this report.