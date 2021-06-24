Rudy Giuliani suspended from practice of law in New York

A New York court has just suspended the law license of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, citing in part his work as counsel to former President Donald Trump.

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court said Thursday they were "immediately suspending" his license, although it is an "interim" suspension, so he will have an opportunity for reinstatement.

"There is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020," the Appellate Division wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.