Russia has chance for 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine crisis: US ambassador to UN

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned on Sunday that Russia's menacing military buildup on the Ukraine border signals the Kremlin's "intentions to use them."

Thomas-Greenfield's comment on Sunday in an interview with ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos came on the eve of an open U.N. Security Council meeting she requested to discuss Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and what to do about it.

"You don't amass 100,000 troops if you don't have intentions to use them," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She said Monday's U.N. Security Council meeting "is one more opportunity to find a diplomatic way out for the Russians." She added that Ukraine officials have asked for the meeting, which is expected to be televised, in a letter to the Security Council.

"We've made clear that we're prepared to address our concerns, Ukrainian concerns and Russian concerns at the diplomatic table, but it cannot be done on the battlefield," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Thomas-Greenfield released a statement on Thursday condemning what she described as "destabilizing acts" by Russia aimed at Ukraine. She accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin of "posing a clear threat to international peace and security."

President Joe Biden, according to the White House, issued a stark warning to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call on Thursday of a "distinct possibility" Russia could invade his country in February.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.