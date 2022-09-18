Russia has been committing 'war crimes of massive proportions,' Ukraine ambassador says

As new evidence emerges of war crimes by the Russian military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, “It's so important for everyone to see the true face of this aggression and terrorism,” Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said Sunday.

“It’s tortures, rapes, killings. War crimes of a massive proportions,” Markarova claimed in an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “That’s why we need to liberate the whole territory of Ukraine as soon as possible because clearly Russians are targeting all Ukrainians. Whole families. Children. So, there is no war logic in all of this. It’s simply terrorizing and committing genocide against Ukrainians.”

