The full House of Representatives on Thursday morning began debating a resolution to authorize the ongoing impeachment inquiry ahead of a showdown vote later in the day, taking a pivotal new step in the process to investigate President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Interested in Impeachment Inquiry? Add Impeachment Inquiry as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Impeachment Inquiry news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The vote is the first time members of the House will formally go on record to support or object to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have indicated they expect enough support to approve the resolution, even though most or all Republicans are expected to vote against it.

But Democrats aren't celebrating the step as they kick off debate Thursday morning.

"This is a sad day for our country," Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and chairman of the House Rules Committee, said.

“For all the disagreements I have with President Trump, for all his policies, his tweets, and his rhetoric that I deeply disagree with, I never wanted our country to reach this point. I do not take any pleasure for the need of this resolution," he said. "We are not here in some partisan exercise. We are here because the facts compel us to be here. There is serious evidence that President Trump may have violated the Constitution.”

The White House and Republicans have demanded a formal vote to authorize the inquiry, calling the proceedings so far illegitimate even though congressional committees have the authority to subpoena witnesses and documents as part of an investigation.

The resolution being considered Thursday would authorize and lay out guidelines for the impeachment inquiry, including public hearings, but is not a vote on whether or not members think the president should be impeached.