If sanctions won’t stop Putin, what will?: The Note

Even after President Joe Biden's remarks laying out further sanctions for Russia's unprovoked attack of Ukraine, Russian forces barreled toward Ukraine's capital undeterred.

"It's our assessment that they have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance, which would explain these early moves toward Kyiv," a senior defense official told ABC News.

Putin's persistence in the face of sanctions not only from the U.S., but also from a host of nations begs the question: What could stop him?

In response to that question from ABC Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, Biden insisted sanctions would take "time" to have an effect.

"No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening. It has to -- it's going to take time, and we have to show resolve. So he knows what is coming. And so the people of Russia know what he's brought on them," Biden replied.

Ukraine has already paid and will continue to pay heavy price in the form of casualties. Officials report nearly 140 killed and more than 300 injured.

At the same time, the economic impact of this invasion has been felt far beyond the Eastern European nation. The invasion roiled financial markets and hiked up fuel prices. Biden pledged Thursday to address rising energy costs with the help of other nations.

With just a few days left until February ends, it remains unclear when Biden will announce his pick for the Supreme Court, which the White House previously said would be made public by the end of the month.

But sources tell ABC News' Devin Dwyer and Rachel Scott the president has reached a decision about who he intends to nominate. The White House previously said the announcement would be made before the president's State of the Union address on March 1. However, a format or time of day have yet to be decided.

The optics of the announcement remain delicate given the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The shifting national focus to rapidly evolving global tensions risks overshadowing the president's groundbreaking appointment and makes timing tough to predict.

So far, the White House has only publicly confirmed U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs as being under formal consideration. Childs is endorsed by House Majority Whip James Clyburn. As previously reported by ABC News, Federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger are also under consideration, according to sources.

When asked at Thursday's press briefing if Biden has made a final decision, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said no offer had been made yet.

"Not a final, final. No offer, no job offer has been made," she told reporters.

A gnarly political battle awaits the Republican party. At least, that's what Conservative Political Action Conference speakers wanted their audience to believe on the first day of the conference themed "Awake, Not Woke."

On Thursday, GOP speakers put "critical race theory" -- a curriculum that teaches students about the realities of race in America -- in the center of its crosshairs.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said Democrats are "radical" when it comes to CRT and urged the audience to be proud and "stand up" for America's history.

"We're not a nation of oppressors. We're a nation of liberators," Hawley said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Democrats want to teach critical race theory "because they want to divide the country."

Yet, the war against the left doesn't stop at critical race theory.

In his remarks, DeSantis said "wokeism" is Democrats' new religion, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said it's necessary to fight in the trenches against the "woke mob,"

Cruz offered one battle strategy to CPAC attendees: "Don't ever apologize to the woke mob. It doesn't work ... They want to destroy you. They want to silence you. They want to subjugate you. Respond with joy. Laugh at them."

What remains to be seen is if other Republican stars -- including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who both speak Friday -- will also embrace the militaristic messaging or opt for the less dire attack lines of CPAC's past.

57. That's the percentage of Americans who told the Economist/YouGov this week that imposing economic sanctions on Russia was a good idea. As FiveThirtyEight's Geoffrey Skelley wrote Thursday, most Americans back economic sanctions on Russia, but they remain reluctant when it comes to deploying U.S. troops to the region. But that, of course, might change depending on how the situation evolves in Ukraine. We'll be tracking that and more at FiveThirtyEight.

