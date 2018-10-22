Scaramucci on The View: Kelly has hurt morale in the White House

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took aim again at White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Monday, claiming that Kelly is bad for West Wing resolve.

“I think that he’s hurt morale,” Scaramucci said on ABC’s The View, referring to the general. “He shouldn’t have fired me the way he fired me,” he added.

This comes on the heels of his appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, where Scaramucci said that he doesn’t believe Kelly personally likes President Donald Trump and that he throws "hissy fits.”

Scaramucci's appearances are to promote his upcoming book, “Trump: The Blue-Collar President,” where he writes that Kelly's personality clashes with the president.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Scaramucci has been critical of Kelly in the time since he was fired after just 11 days as communications director in the summer of 2017.

He has previously called on Kelly to resign over his role in handling former White House staffer Rob Porter's domestic abuse scandal.

The general turned chief of staff was reportedly involved in a West Wing shouting match last week with national security advisor John Bolton when the two got into an argument about immigration policy, multiple sources told ABC News.