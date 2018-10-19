Transcript for Potential showdown at the US-Mexico border

We begin with the battle over the border president trump is unleashing new threats as a caravan of migrants heads towards the US at a rally in Montana overnight the president threatened to send troops to shut down the border seizing. On an issue that could energize Republicans ahead of the mid terms for the issue is also sparking a heated battle. Inside the white house with two top advisors heard swearing at each other in the west wing. ABC's Kenneth Mullen has the latest from DC nothing but good words for you today Kenneth good morning. Welcome back condition is good to see you and good morning aerial yet hip president from goes through we're shutting down the southern border will likely have a bigger impact on. Legal crossings in commerce then illegal but that hasn't stopped the president from campaigning what he's calling a winning issue for Republicans. President from rallied supporters in Montana threatening to take swift action against securabit of migrants from Central America. I'm willing to send the military. Do defend our southern border that is. Because of the legal immigration onslaught. It's a potential showdown at the US Mexico border the president promising to shut it down to some 3000 Hondurans many fleeing violence and poverty. The Mexican government sent to plane loads of federal police to its border with Guatemala to intercept the caravan. I just want to thank the Mexican government because they're stopping at hopefully before it ever gets back. Also overnight secretary of state Mike Pompeo touched down in Mexico City. It's important that we secure our borders and president has not only State Department digits and others working to achieve that home. Pompeo Central American tour to improve relations will from the issues that drive so many migrants north. Comes as the president threatened to cut aid to Honduras Guatemala and El Salvador. If they don't stop there citizens. Emigration a campaign issue for the president says that energizes his base the Democrats say it's backfiring and at the White House Thursday aboard lean toward. Sources say immigration sparked an ax would simply shouting match between chief of staff John Kelly. And national security advisor John Bolton. White house Press Secretary sir Zander said in a statement while people in the administration are. Passionate about solving illegal immigration they're not angry at each other expect to hear a lot more from the president on immigration ahead of the November midterm elections. Aerial attendance high stakes and as mid term elections and dean Kenneth thank you.

