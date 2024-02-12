"Shouldn't we try to fix our own country first?" Sen. Rand Paul asked.

Schumer on $95B Ukraine-Israel aid bill: 'It's time to get the job done'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed his Senate colleagues Monday to finally "finish the job" and get the $95 billion foreign aid bill across the finish line -- however, Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a vocal opponent of the bill, filibustered on the floor urging senators to consider the effect it could have on the national debt.

Schumer spoke Monday morning encouraging his colleagues to advance the bill, which includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian assistance for Gaza. It does not include any additional money for the southern border after an attempt to pair them collapsed last week.

"By now, we have taken numerous procedural votes that prove beyond doubt that there's strong support behind this bill. It's time to finish the job and get this critical bill passed. If we want the world to remain a safe place for freedom, for democratic principles, for American prosperity, then elected leaders need to put in the work to make that happen," Schumer said.

Schumer called the bill a "down payment for the survival of Western democracy and the survival of American values." He said inaction in Congress would only serve to benefit Russia, who is at war with Ukraine.

"The entire world is going to remember what the Senate does in the next few days. Nothing -- nothing, would make Putin happier right now than to see Congress waver in its support for Ukraine. Nothing would help him more on the battlefield," Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during the weekly Democratic Caucus lunch press conference at the Capitol building, Feb. 6, 2024. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters, FILE

"The message if we fail, would be that America can't be trusted," he added.

Because of the objections of Paul, the Senate had to work through the weekend to advance the bill and they are now jumping through multiple procedural hoops to get the bill finished. The Kentucky Republican has vowed to withhold his consent and not let leadership speed the process up.

He filibustered Monday afternoon to express his opposition to the Ukraine-Israel aid bill and the effect such a bill would have on the national debt. Paul said other countries are being prioritized over the United States with this bill.

"Shouldn't we try to fix our own country first?" Paul asked.

Sen. Rand Paul on the senate floor, Feb. 12, 2024. U.S. Senate

Former President Donald Trump, whose opposition to the initial national security supplemental led to its demise, spoke out against its latest iteration over the weekend.

Trump posted to this social media platform that the United States should only loan money to foreign allies.

"WE SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY ANYMORE WITHOUT THE HOPE OF A PAYBACK, OR WITHOUT 'STRINGS' ATTACHED. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHOULD BE 'STUPID' NO LONGER!" Trump wrote.

On Monday afternoon, the Senate took a quorum call, which requested all senators to the floor to allow leadership to take attendance of all members who are in town.

At this point, the Senate will continue to bleed out the procedural clock until they can take a final vote on the bill in the coming days. While it appears the bill may pass in the Senate, its fate is still unclear in the House.

"I ask senators to stay close to the floor until we get this bill done," Schumer said.

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa and Soorin Kim contributed to this report.