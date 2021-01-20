Scranton celebrates Inauguration Day at Biden's childhood home Biden wrote on a wall in November, "From this house to the White House."

A steady line of supporters dropped by President Joe Biden's boyhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to snap photos on a snowy inauguration morning.

The woman who lives there told ABC News she is absolutely thrilled about Biden's inauguration.

She said she bought the home from the Biden family in 1962. The house belonged to Biden’s maternal grandfather, and the president lived there until he was 10 years old, according to the owner. Biden, she added, has visited often.

On Election Day 2020, Biden stopped by and signed a wall in the home, "From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020."

For Inauguration Day, the owner is flying the American flag and highlighting the "46" in the house number, "2446."

One well-wisher left balloons with a "4" and a "6" in the front yard.