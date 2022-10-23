House Dem campaign leader insists history won't repeat in midterms, citing special election wins

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of House Democrats' campaign arm, insisted on Sunday that his party will buck both history and the current polling in November's midterm elections.

In a lively interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Maloney pointed to recent special election wins in Alaska and New York where Democrats won in tough areas to suggest that the party remains well situated heading into Election Day.

Despite that optimism, the GOP is favored this midterm cycle, according to analysts, given voter concerns on the economy, inflation and crime and the edge they give to Republicans on those issues while disapproving of President Joe Biden.

"We're doing better than anybody predicted," Maloney said on "This Week," citing the special election wins this summer. "What do you say we let the voters speak because when they have spoken, it turns out they care that this MAGA crowd has taken away 50 years of reproductive freedom, all of the privacy rights we used to take for granted. It turns out they care that we're making progress on the problems and we have a plan to bring down your costs to help our seniors, to help our veterans, to bring jobs back to the United States."

Maloney also played down the extent to which Biden hasn't campaigned for swing-state Democrats this year, compared to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump in past midterms. Maloney noted that in those instances, in 2010 and 2018, their parties went on to lose dozens of seats in Congress.

