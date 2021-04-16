Secretary Antony Blinken, Dr. Anthony Fauci & Benjamin Crump Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 18, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Secretary Antony Blinken

Secretary of State

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Advisor

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Benjamin Crump

Civil Rights Attorney

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LEGAL PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Channa Lloyd

Managing Partner, The Cochran Firm

Jason Armstrong

Ferguson Police Chief

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Co-Anchor, "This Week"

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Averi Harper

ABC News Deputy Political Director

LZ Granderson

Los Angeles Times Columnist

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.