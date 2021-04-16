Secretary Antony Blinken, Dr. Anthony Fauci & Benjamin Crump Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 18, 2021.

By
ABC News
April 16, 2021, 11:21 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Secretary Antony Blinken

Secretary of State

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Advisor

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Benjamin Crump

Civil Rights Attorney

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LEGAL PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Channa Lloyd

Managing Partner, The Cochran Firm

Jason Armstrong 

Ferguson Police Chief

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Co-Anchor, "This Week"

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Averi Harper

ABC News Deputy Political Director

LZ Granderson

Los Angeles Times Columnist

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.