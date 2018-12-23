Secretary of Defense James Mattis to leave post by start of new year, earlier than expected, Trump announces

Dec 23, 2018, 12:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Defense Secretary James Mattis testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., April 12, 2018. PlayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave the Trump administration at the beginning of the new year, President Trump announced Sunday, nearly two months earlier than Mattis said he would depart in his resignation letter submitted to the president last week following Trump's sudden decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria.

Interested in Trump Administration?

Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Trump Administration
Add Interest

(MORE: In resignation letter to Trump, Mattis warns against getting too close to 'authoritarian' countries)

In his announcement on Twitter Sunday morning, the president also named Patrick Shanahan as acting Secretary of Defense, who is currently the deputy at the department and was a senior vice president of Boeing.

PHOTO: Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan speaks to the news media in Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2018.Erik S Lesser/EPA via Shutterstock
Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan speaks to the news media in Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2018.

"I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019," Trump tweeted. "Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great!"

PHOTO: Defense Secretary James Mattis testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., April 12, 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE
Defense Secretary James Mattis testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., April 12, 2018.

The announcement comes just a few days after Mattis' abrupt resignation. In his letter to the president announcing his resignation, Mattis said he would be on until the end of February.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks about three hostages released from North Korea, during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, May 9, 2018.Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images, FILE
President Donald Trump speaks about three hostages released from North Korea, during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, May 9, 2018.

(MORE: Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire)

"The end date for my tenure is February 28, 2019, a date that should allow sufficient time for a successor to be nominated and confirmed as well as to make sure the Department’s interests are properly articulated and protected at upcoming events to include Congressional posture hearings and the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting in February," Mattis wrote.

Comments