Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire

More
Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February and a replacement will be named shortly.
3:31 | 12/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59942797,"title":"Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire","duration":"3:31","description":"Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February and a replacement will be named shortly.","url":"/WNT/video/defense-secretary-james-mattis-retire-59942797","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.