Sedan crashes into SUV traveling with president's motorcade, authorities investigating if 'impairment' a factor

An SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's motorcade was struck by another vehicle as Biden was walking out of a dinner on Sunday night, according to reporters traveling with the president.

Biden had just finished answering a reporter's question when the crash occurred, appearing to startle the president. Secret Service agents then walked Biden to his waiting SUV. First lady Jill Biden was already in the vehicle, according to the press pool. The pair had just attended a dinner with staff at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police are looking at whether impairment was a factor in the accident, according to a Wilmington, Delaware, Police spokesperson.

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

"The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the motor vehicle collision, which did not result in any injuries. Investigators are also working to determine if impairment was a factor," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The U.S. Secret Service agency said in a statement that President Biden departed without incident and there was no threat towards him.

"Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Secret Service vehicle securing the President’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington, DE. There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident," the statement read.

The car involved appeared to be a gold Ford sedan, according to footage from the scene reviewed by ABC.

After the incident, the car had visible damage to its front bumper.