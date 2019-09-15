'Bad idea' to pursue progressive ideas like 'Medicare for All': Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sep 15, 2019, 9:32 AM ET
PHOTO: MN Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar participates in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institutes 2019 Leadership Conference Presidential Forum in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2019.PlayErik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX via Shutterstock
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, said on Sunday that she thinks it’s a "bad idea" to pursue progressive ideas like "Medicare for All" which eliminates private health care options.

"I don't think that's what people want. I don't think it's a bold idea, I think it's a bad idea," Klobuchar said, on ABC’s "This Week" with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos also asked the presidential candidate on Sunday about The New York Times' recent reporting about the lack of FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations of the then-Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and if she thinks this reporting is grounds for impeachment of the now-Supreme Court Justice.

"I strongly oppose him, based on his views on the executive power which will continue to haunt our country, as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today," Klobuchar said. "My concern here is that the process was a sham."

Klobuchar had one of her most poignant moments from her service on the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2018 when she was praised for her fair and non-partisan questioning of Kavanaugh.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.