Sen. Chris Coons & Rep. Michael McCaul Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, May 12, 2024.
SEN. CHRIS COONS & REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Sen. Chris Coons
(D) Delaware
Exclusive
Rep. Michael McCaul
Foreign Affairs Committee Chair
(R) Texas
Exclusive
Plus, Martha Raddatz sits down with George Stephanopoulos to discuss his new book, “The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis.”
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rachael Bade
Politico Playbook Co-Author
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Charles Lane
Washington Post Editorial Writer and Columnist
Ramesh Ponnuru
National Review Editor
Washington Post Contributing Columnist
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.