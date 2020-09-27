Sen. Dick Durbin discusses Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination The Democrat said it comes down to Republicans' decisions.

A key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin, said Democrats have no silver bullet to stop a vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination before the election.

"There have been two Republicans who've spoken out already -- Sens. Murkowski and Collins -- that said they won't support this procedure before the election," he said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "If two others decide during the course of the debate to stand up and take the same position, then we could have a different timing, perhaps a different outcome."

On Saturday, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court.

"Judge Barrett was confirmed to the circuit court three years ago by a bipartisan vote. Her qualifications are unsurpassed," Trump said during the announcement. "Unsurpassed, and her record is beyond reproach. This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation."

Republicans are pushing to have Barrett confirmed quickly. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that hearings would begin Monday, Oct.12, and that he hoped the nomination would be out of committee by Oct. 26, a timeline that Democrats have criticized.

"We can certainly delay things, but only for limited periods of time," Durbin told ABC's Powerhouse Politics Podcast Wednesday, when asked if Democrats could prevent a vote on Barrett's nomination before Election Day.

"It is possible, and I put that in quotes and underline it, that some other Republican senators will have second thoughts as this progresses, but at this point it doesn't look very promising," he added.

Many conservatives criticized Democrats, including Durbin and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, for questioning Barrett's religion during her 2017 confirmation hearings.

So far, two Democrats, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, have refused to meet with Barrett. The senior Illinois senator told CNN Saturday he would attend her confirmation hearings and have "some sort of contact, safe contact," with Barrett, citing COVID-19 concerns.

He declined to say whether or not he thought Barrett was qualified for a seat on the Supreme Court. Bringing up Trump's recent comments refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Durbin told CNN, "I want to know what Amy Coney Barrett has to say about that. Is she ready to be on the Court? I need some answers."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.