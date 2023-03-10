Sen. Mark Warner, Rep. Mike Turner, and Jennifer Homendy Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 12, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Mark Warner

Chair, Senate Intelligence Committee

(D) Virginia

Exclusive

Rep. Mike Turner

Chair, House Intelligence Committee

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

Jennifer Homendy

Chair, National Transportation Safety Board

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Laura Barrón-López

PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent

Charles Lane

Washington Post Editorial Writer and Columnist

Molly Ball

TIME National Political Correspondent

Plus, we mark three years of the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Richard Besser, CEO & President of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

