Sen. Rick Scott & Dr. Jennifer Ashton Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS
Sen. Rick Scott
National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair
(R) Florida
Dr. Jennifer Ashton
ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Heidi Heitkamp
Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor
Maria Elena Salinas
Former Univision Network Anchor
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.