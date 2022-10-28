Sen. Rick Scott & Dr. Jennifer Ashton Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 30, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Rick Scott

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair

(R) Florida

Dr. Jennifer Ashton

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Heidi Heitkamp

Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

Maria Elena Salinas

Former Univision Network Anchor

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.