Senate confirms Robert Wilkie as VA Secretary

Jul 23, 2018, 6:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie is sworn in at the start of a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2018.Carolyn Kaster/AP
Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie is sworn in at the start of a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2018.

The Senate confirmed Robert Wilkie to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs with an 86-9 vote, ending an almost four-month period in which Peter O'Rourke served in an acting capacity following the departure of Dave Shulkin.

Interested in Midterm Elections?

Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Midterm Elections
Add Interest

Wilkie is the third nominee for the post in eighteen months. O'Rourke served as the acting secretary as Adm. Ronny Jackson, the president’s personal physician, was nominated to the position and subsequently withdrew. Shulkin left the post at the end of March.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, May 18, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, May 18, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Wilkie previously served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

Comments