Senate relaxes informal dress code to allow shorts and hoodies

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has relaxed the chamber's informal dress code, allowing lawmakers to wear whatever they want on the floor of what is sometimes called the "greatest deliberative body in the world."

Until recently, male senators were required to wear suit jackets and dress shoes on the floor.

Female senators also had a dress code, though the exact guidelines were not clear.

"There has been an informal dress code that was enforced. Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor," Schumer said in a statement. "I will continue to wear a suit.”

Sen. John Fetterman arrives for a vote at the Capitol May 1, 2023. Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP

Schumer's office stressed that the dress code, while enforced, was never formalized.

The change in rules comes as freshman Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., continues to settle into his role on Capitol Hill.

Fetterman often walks the halls in shorts and a sweatshirt. Now, if he chooses, he'll also be able to preside over the Senate in this apparel.

