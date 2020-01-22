Senate Republicans warn that Nadler's comments could jeopardize Democrats' case Chief Justice Roberts scolded the House managers and the president's legal team.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday warned that Rep. Jerry Nadler's comments at the end of combative, 13-hour opening day of debate between House managers and President Donald Trump's legal team could jeopardize Democrats' case and their ability to convince Republicans to call new witnesses.

"I thought the presentations had the unfortunate tone that impeachment is almost always going to have," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. "Impeachment is not a pleasant process. It's largely a political process and political juices get flowing much hotter than they should in my view, and that was also the chief justice's thinking."

Democrats offered 11 amendments to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution outlining the trial. Nearly all fell along party lines. Democrats need the backing of four Republicans to adopt any motions going forward.

"I think where House Democrats failed yesterday and maybe Senate Democrats failed, was trying to use the time in a way that would wear us out, or the chief justice out, and deny the President's response -- any response -- this week," Blunt, a member of Senate leadership, said on Wednesday.

Democratic House Manager Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Capitol in Washington. ABC News

During debate over Democratic amendments, Nadler, one of the House impeachment managers, accused Trump’s counsel of making false statements and restricting witness testimony.

"So far I'm sad to say I see a lot of senators voting for a cover up, voting to deny witness -- an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote," Nadler said early Wednesday.

He went on to accuse Senate Republicans of voting "against an honest trial" and "against the United States."

White House counsel Pat Cipollone fired back.

"The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you for the way you’ve addressed this body," Cipollone said.

Trump’s other lead impeachment attorney, Jay Sekulow, accused the House impeachment managers of trying "to shred the Constitution on the floor of the Senate."

"The Senate is not on trial," Sekulow said.

Chief Justice John Roberts scolded the House managers and the president's legal team shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are," he said.

"If they're trying to win the argument that's probably not the best way to go about it," Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts addresses the Senate on the second day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 22, 2020. ABC News

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, one of the moderates who backed a single Democratic amendment on Tuesday night and is open to calling witnesses later in the trial, was spotted sending a note to the parliamentarian that raised concerns about Nadler's tone while he made his comments on the floor.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted that a Republican senator approached him, and warned that Democrats' strategy of forcing amendment votes late into the night Tuesday "might scare off" Republicans open to supporting witnesses later in the trial.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., defended Nadler and called out the Trump legal team's actions.

"The Trump team had more table pounding and shouting than real facts. They channeled their inner-Trump," he said. "Their appeal was to their base. That's what ought to alienate my Republican colleagues because that's not the American people."

Lead House Manager Adam Schiff speaks to the press at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of opening arguments on Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, the lead House manager, said Democrats would "try to keep focused on the facts."

"The president's team would like nothing more than to provoke a bitter conflict. We're not going to let them," he said when asked about the reprimand from Roberts.

When one reporter attempted to ask Nadler about the exchange, Schiff cut him off, saying he would be speaking for the group, without responding to the question.

ABC News' Allison Pecorin and Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.