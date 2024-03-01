This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Mike Rounds and Chef José Andrés Sunday on “This Week” with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl





Sen. Chris Murphy

(D) Connecticut

Exclusive

Sen. Mike Rounds

(R) South Dakota

Exclusive

José Andrés

World Central Kitchen Founder

The chef and restaurateur exclusively discusses his humanitarian work feeding those in need around the world and his most recent trip to the Middle East

LEGAL PANEL

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Preet Bharara

Former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of New York

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Leigh Ann Caldwell

Washington Post Live Co-Anchor

Early 202 Co-Author

Jonathan Martin

Politico Senior Political Columnist

