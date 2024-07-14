Shooting at Trump rally was a 'scary moment': Pennsylvania Senate candidate

The former president was hit in the right ear during the shooting.

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Dave McCormick, the Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee who attended former President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, called the shooting a "scary moment."

"The president was taken off the stage, and there was a real confusion of what was going on, whether there were multiple shooters, whether the shooting was done ... an inch difference and the president would have been dead. Was a very scary moment," McCormick told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, describing his view from the crowd.

