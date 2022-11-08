South Carolina 2022 midterm election results

Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Tim Scott hold leads against their opponents.

South Carolina voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the Senate, House, governor and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state began on Oct. 24. The last day South Carolina residents could vote early was the Saturday before Election Day.

Voters in South Carolina can vote by absentee ballot or in person. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 14.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

In the gubernatorial race, incumbent Republican Henry McMaster is going up against Democrat Joe Cunningham.

Cunningham has campaigned on protecting abortion access and legalizing marijuana in the state.

Last year, McMaster signed a bill banning most abortions after six weeks. As for marijuana, he’s against recreational use but may be open to it being used medically, according to ABC Florence affiliate WPDE.

In the Senate race, Republican Tim Scott is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Krystle Matthews.

South Carolina is a reliably red state. According to FiveThirtyEight's polling averages, both McMaster and Scott hold were leading against their Democratic opponents.

The House races in the state are also not very competitive, with the Republican incumbents holding onto their leads and Democratic Rep. James Clyburn ahead against Republican challenger Duke Buckner.

