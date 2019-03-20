Li "Cindy" Yang the embattled Floridian former spa owner defended President Donald Trump in an interview with ABC News saying: "He's saying 'make America great again'."

"I totally believed he's a business person," she added. "I'm a small business person too. I believe that we will make America great again. "

Yang spoke to ABC News days after high-ranking Democrats in the House and Senate sent a letter to the FBI requesting criminal and counterintelligence investigations into her.

She told ABC News correspondent Tara Palmeri that Trump and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were not clients of the spa during her ownership.

Yang was suddenly thrust into the national spotlight earlier this month in the wake of a Miami Herald report that said she was the previous owner of a massage parlor where Kraft, a longtime Trump friend, allegedly solicited prostitution. Kraft has pleaded not guilty, and Yang’s attorneys stress that Yang sold that particular massage parlor six years prior to Kraft’s arrest.

Cindy Yang/Facebook

But Yang’s story took on a different dimension when she was later identified by Mother Jones as having founded a consulting firm called GY US Investments LLC targeting Chinese businesspeople and advertising among its services access to Trump, his family and administration officials at Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club.

The mostly Chinese-language website for the consulting firm has been taken down, but an archived version reviewed by ABC News shows the company suggested it could secure dinners and access to events where Trump and Trump associates were present, according to a translation of the Chinese text.

Yang’s Facebook page, now disabled, hosted photos of her posing with Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Jr., among others.

Cindy Yang/Facebook

In their letter, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said that the reported allegations against Yang, "if true," raised "serious counterintelligence concerns."

"...[A]lthough Ms. Yang’s activities may only be those of an unscrupulous actor allegedly selling access to politicians for profit, her activities also could permit adversary governments or their agents access to these same politicians to acquire potential material for blackmail or other even more nefarious purposes," the letter said.

Michelle Merson, an attorney for Yang, previously told ABC News that Yang was wrongly accused.

"Mrs. Yang loves this country," Merson said last week. "She has lived a quiet life, doing good things for herself, her family and her community."

The Democrats also asked the FBI to investigate allegations of sex trafficking, though Yang was not arrested in the sting that netted Kraft and has not been accused by wrongdoing by authorities. Merson said no sexual misconduct took place at Yang's establishments.

In a statement Tuesday the National Committee of Asian American Republicans, for which Yang had worked since 2015 and until recently, came to her defense. The group, also known as Asian GOP, called Yang one of their "top volunteers," saying they are unaware of any wrongdoing and suggesting the allegations against Yang were part of a "fierce domestic political fight."

Spokespeople for the FBI told ABC News that, by policy, they could not confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation into Yang.