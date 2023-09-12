Speaker McCarthy expected to endorse impeachment inquiry into President Biden

McCarthy wants to obtain documents from the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, two sources told ABC News.

Sources said he plans to tell his conference the impeachment inquiry is the "the logical next step" in order to obtain bank records and other documents from the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

McCarthy has made it clear there will be a vote for an impeachment inquiry, but as of now he doesn't appear to have the votes to open one.

The endorsement was first reported by Punchbowl News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.