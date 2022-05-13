Speaker Nancy Pelosi & Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, May 15, 2022.
HEADLINERS
Rep. Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the House
Olga Stefanishyna
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Molly Ball
TIME National Political Correspondent
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
