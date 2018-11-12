Special counsel witness expects to be charged in Mueller probe

The former Infowars Washington bureau chief, who recently testified before a federal grand jury in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, tells ABC News that after two months of closed-door talks with investigators, the special counsel has now indicated he will be charged in within a matter of days.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I don’t know what they’re going to charge me with,” said Jerome Corsi, who until recently served as the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for the controversial far-right media outlet Infowars, in an interview with ABC News on Monday. “I think my only crime was that I support Donald Trump. That's my crime, and now I'm going to go to prison for the rest of my life for cooperating with them,” he later added.

