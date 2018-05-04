Stephen Colbert's 'Stormy Watch' escalates with 'Hurricane Rudy'

Stephen Colbert's "Stormy Watch" segment on Thursday night featured a different, umm, storm.

"It's not just a storm this time," the "Late Show" host joked, "it's Hurricane Rudy!"

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and a recent addition to Donald Trump's legal team, told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that the president indeed reimbursed Michael Cohen, his personal attorney, for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, contradicting earlier reports.

"Last night, Hurricane Rudy made landfall on Fox News, and Trump may have to declare himself a disaster area," Colbert said. "Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 right before the election, and both Trump and Cohen have denied that Trump knew anything about the payment or paid back Cohen in any way. It was simply an act of charity."

"That charity?" Colbert mused. "The American Society for the Protection of Horny Billionaires."