The lawyer for the adult film star who is suing President Donald Trump slammed the performance of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on behalf of the president as a “train wreck.”

“It is an absolute unmitigated disaster for Rudy Giuliani and the president," said Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday.

Avenatti was commenting on a prior appearance on the show by Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who recently joined the president's legal team.

"It is a train wreck. I can't believe that actually just happened,” Avenatti said. "I mean, what we witnessed by Rudy Giuliani may be one of the worst TV appearances by any attorney on behalf of a client in modern times."

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

"I mean, this guy’s all over the map over the last 72 hours on some very simple facts that should be very straightforward," Avenatti continued, referring to questions about when President Trump knew that his personal lawyer had paid Daniels $130,000 and whether that payment could possibly constitute a campaign finance violation.

In an exclusive interview on “This Week,” Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani if Trump knew about the payment to Daniels after the campaign.

Giuliani said he was not sure when Trump found out, saying, “It could have been recently, it could have been a while back. Those are the facts that we’re still working on.”

Avenatti said later in response to Giuliani, “I think it is obvious, George, to the American people that this is a cover-up, that [Trump's team members] are making it up as they go along.”

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Stephanopoulos asked Avenatti about other comments by Giuliani in regard to the payment to Daniels.

Giuliani told Stephanopoulos that he doesn't have knowledge of any payments to other women by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen but that he couldn't rule it out.

He also suggested there were other payments of some sort.

Giuliani said he could not confirm that Cohen told Trump days before the election about the purpose of the payment to Daniels.

"Right before the election? $130,000 payment when there were other -- I did make clear -- and I don’t know what they are yet. I will know. There were other things involved that had nothing to do with Stormy Daniels. In other words, other amounts of money. This was not uncommon for him to do that," Giuliani said on "This Week."

Avenatti in his interview later in the show asserted that Giuliani seemed to be suggesting that the president's lawyer had "a slush fund."

"According to Rudy Giuliani, this [type of payment] was basically commonplace," Avenatti said. "The president had effectively an extramarital-affair slush fund that was administered by Michael Cohen, and that [Cohen] would just be expected to take care of these things. They were a regular occurrence."

Daniels' lawyer continued, "I mean, that in and of itself should be very disturbing. Most people of means, most people of wealth and celebrity, they don’t have extramarital affair slush funds and the suggestion is insulting."

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump a decade before he was elected president.

Trump has denied the allegation of a sexual encounter with Daniels and told reporters last month on Air Force One that he wasn’t aware of the payment to her by Cohen.

Giuliani said in an interview Wednesday night on Fox News that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the “so-called hush” payment that was made to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE