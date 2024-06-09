Sullivan, Lerner praise Israeli hostage rescue, push for more negotiations

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli military spokesperson Peter Lerner separately praised a recent Israeli hostage rescue operation that freed four Israeli captives in Gaza amid fierce fighting against Hamas.

Sullivan said the Biden administration has been "working for months" with Israel to help it recover the remaining hostages from Gaza, some of whom are believed to be dead, while pressing for precautions to be taken to avoid civilian casualties as rescue efforts continue.

"The United States will support Israel and taking steps to try to rescue hostages who are currently being held in harm, held by Hamas, and we will continue to work with Israel to do that. We will also continue to reinforce the point that all of their military operations, including hostage rescue operations, should take every precaution to minimize the amount of civilian harm or civilian casualties," Sullivan told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

