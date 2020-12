Sunday on 'This Week': Adm. Brett Giroir, Sen. Mark Warner and Jennifer Granholm This is a listing for "This Week," airing Sunday, December 20.

HEADLINERS

Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D.

Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member

Sen. Mark Warner

(D) Virginia

Intelligence Committee Vice Chair

Jennifer Granholm

Energy Secretary Nominee

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Sara Fagen

Republican Strategist

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.