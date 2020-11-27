Sunday on 'This Week': Dr. Anthony Fauci and Adm. William McRaven
This is a listing for "This Week," airing Sunday, November 29.
HEADLINERS
Dr. Anthony Fauci
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
White House Coronavirus Task Force Member
Adm. William McRaven
U.S. Navy (Ret)
Former Commander, U.S Special Operations Command
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Matthew Dowd
ABC News Political Analyst
Rebecca Jarvis
ABC News Chief Business Correspondent
Evan Osnos
The New Yorker Staff Writer
Michele Norris
Washington Post Opinion Columnist
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.