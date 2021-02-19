Sunday on 'This Week': Jen Psaki, Rep. Steve Scalise
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 21, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Jen Psaki
White House Press Secretary
Exclusive
Rep. Steve Scalise
(R) Louisiana
House Republican Whip
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Leah Wright Rigueur
Harry Truman Professor of History, Brandeis University
ABC News Contributor
Margaret Hoover
Host, PBS' Firing Line
CNN Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.