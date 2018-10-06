Sunday on 'This Week': Kellyanne Conway and Sen. Mazie Hirono

This Sunday, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Senate Judiciary Committee Member Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, discuss Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s likely confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Plus, Judicial Crisis Network Chief Counsel & Policy Director Carrie Severino and President of the Constitutional Accountability Center Elizabeth Wydra discuss Kavanaugh’s impact on the future of the Supreme Court.

And, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Politico Congressional Reporter Rachael Bade and Vice News Washington Bureau Chief Shawna Thomas.

