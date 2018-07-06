Ahead of Monday's primetime announcement of President Trump's next Supreme Court nominee, Trump Adviser on Judicial Nominations Leonard Leo and Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., come to “This Week.”

Plus, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison discusses President Trump’s meeting next week with NATO allies. And Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa analyze the latest in the Russia investigation.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist and Obama 2012 Deputy Campaign Manager Stephanie Cutter, Republican Strategist and Bush White House Political Affairs Director Sara Fagen, and Open Society Foundations President and Obama White House Political Affairs Director Patrick Gaspard.

