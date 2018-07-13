Ahead of President Trump’s summit meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Sunday on “This Week.”

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos reports live from Helsinki, Finland on the latest developments ahead of the Trump-Putin summit.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, New York Times Washington Bureau Chief Elisabeth Bumiller, and Host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “Up First” Steve Inskeep.

