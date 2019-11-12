The Supreme Court has cleared the way for families of Newtown, Connecticut, shooting victims to sue gun-maker Remington Arms Co. -- the manufacturer of the AR-15 used in the 2012 massacre -- rejecting the company's request for the court to consider the case.

Interested in Sandy Hook? Add Sandy Hook as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Sandy Hook news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The case will now proceed to trial in Connecticut for the families of the victims of the shooting, which took place in December 2012 at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty children and six adults were killed at the school.

The justices did not offer an explanation for their decision to deny the request to take up the case.

The lawsuit was first filed over four years ago and has overcome a series of hurdles to go to trial.

In March, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled to allow the families to sue the gun-maker. The families argued that the manufacturer, distributor and seller of the weapon negligently entrusted to civilian consumers an assault rifle that is suitable for use only by military and law enforcement personnel and violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA) through the sale or wrongful marketing of the rifle.

Remington has argued that it is protected by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) from liability.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.