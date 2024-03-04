Supreme Court likely to include Trump ballot case in opinions issued Monday

The release is likely to include the opinion on Trump's ballot eligibility.

The Supreme Court says it will release one or more opinions on Monday -- a day before the Super Tuesday primaries -- in an announcement widely expected to resolve a dispute over states' ability to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The court had not previously been scheduled for a public sitting, when traditionally decisions in cases argued during the term would be read aloud and handed down. The justices will not take the bench, according to the high court's website.

Opinions released on Monday will be done electronically, the court said.

U.S. Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Last month, the justices heard expedited oral arguments in Trump's appeal of a Colorado State Supreme Court decision that would ban the former president from the 2024 ballot for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

A majority of the justices at the time appeared highly skeptical that an individual state has the authority to deny a candidate for federal office from the ballot as an "insurrectionist," as Colorado did.

A decision in Trump v. Anderson would come one day before Colorado voters head to the polls. While Trump's name is already on the ballot there, the ruling could determine whether votes for Trump could be counted and would bring clarity to the high court's view on a 150-year-old constitutional provision and attempts to enforce it against Trump nationwide.