Supreme Court opens up possibility for online sales tax

Jun 21, 2018, 10:35 AM ET
PHOTO: Cherry blossoms frame the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. PlayBill Clark/Getty Images
WATCH Supreme Court takes up battle between states, web retailers over sales tax

In a case that could likely mean consumers paying more nationwide, the Supreme Court Thursday opened the door for states to collect sales taxes on purchases from online retailers even if that company doesn't have a physical presence in that state.

Interested in Supreme Court?

Add Supreme Court as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Supreme Court news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Supreme Court
Add Interest

The court overturned a longstanding rule that states can collect sales taxes only on transactions if the retailer has a "bricks and mortar" presence in that state. The decision could allow more states to impose sales taxes on companies that operate entirely online.

(MORE: Supreme Court takes up battle between states, web retailers over sales tax)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Comments