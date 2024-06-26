Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden admin's contact with social media companies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Republican-led challenge to the Biden administration's communication with social media companies about misinformation on their sites about COVID-19 and the 2020 election, stating the plaintiffs did not have legal standing to sue.

The 6-3 opinion was authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

"The plaintiffs, without any concrete link between their injuries and the defendants’ conduct, ask us to conduct a review of the years-long communications between dozens of federal officials, across different agencies, with different social-media platforms, about different topics," Barrett wrote. "This Court’s standing doctrine prevents us from 'exercis[ing such] general legal oversight' of the other branches of Government."

