Supreme Court 'set a torch' to last of its legitimacy with Roe reversal, Elizabeth Warren argues

"We need more justices on the United States Supreme Court," the senator said.

The Supreme Court has "burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had" with their ruling last week overturning Roe v. Wade, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday.

"They just took the last of it and set a torch to it," Warren, a Democrat, told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an interview. "I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court. We've done it before, we need to do it again."

In a Friday decision, the high court overturned the landmark holding in Roe, instead ruling that there was no constitutional guarantee to abortion access. Justices voted five to four to reject Roe and six to three in favor of Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, in the underlying case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The reversal was widely celebrated by anti-abortion lawmakers and advocates but sparked protests across the country and drew condemnation by Warren and other leading Democrats.

In the days since the decision, at least eight states have outlawed abortion and in the coming weeks a total of 26 states are expected to ban or severely restrict it, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

