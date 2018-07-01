A key Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said that the next Supreme Court justice, like retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, should show independence and not "set us back" to when a woman became a criminal for exercising reproductive rights.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar told ABC News "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview Sunday, "We want someone that's not an ideologue on the bench."

Klobuchar went on to cite examples of Kennedy's voting with the more liberal members of the court, including on a 1992 case, "Planned Parenthood v. Casey," that upheld Roe v. Wade, and said the next justice should show similar independence.

“You want someone that's going to show that kind of independence, and is not going to set us back to a time when a woman was made a criminal just for exercising her own reproductive rights,” Klobuchar said on "This Week."

John Sciulli/Getty Images, FILE

The Minnesota senator added that should would not support some of the potential nominees whose names have been floated by the Trump administration.

“A number of them are writing [opinions] where they go out of their way to try to make new law,” she said.