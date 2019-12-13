Supreme Court to take up all 3 Trump subpoena challenges this term

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear President Donald Trump’s appeal in three separate cases challenging subpoenas for his personal financial records.

The justices issued the one-page order without explanation on Friday.

Oral arguments will be scheduled in March 2020, with the cases likely decided by June 2020.

The court also extended a stay on lower court orders mandating compliance with the subpoenas until the case is decided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.