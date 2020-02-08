Here's who's talking the most in ABC News' Democratic debate Sen. Bernie Sanders led the previous debate in speaking time.

Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg has been holding the floor longer than any rival at Friday night's ABC News Democratic debate -- the first of the 2020 primary contest.

As of 8:53 p.m. ET Friday night, according to an ABC News transcript of the debate, Buttigieg had spoken 1,750 words, leading the pack of the seven Democratic candidates on the stage at ABC News' debate being held at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. (The preliminary transcript may contain counting errors.)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who led the last Democratic debate back in December in total speaking time, was second by that same time, having spoken 1,336 words.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ranked third with 1,161 words spoken.

Here's the full list of how many words the candidates' had spoken on stage by 8:53 p.m. ET:

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- 1,750 words

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- 1,336 words

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- 1,161 words

Former Vice President Joe Biden -- 1,156 words

Tom Steyer -- 788

Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- 769

Andrew Yang -- 575

In terms of total minutes of speaking time, after 65 minutes on Friday night's ABC News debate, Buttigieg was in the lead, followed by Sanders, according to ABC News' calculations.

Here are the approximate amount of speaking times for all seven candidates after 65 minutes:

Buttigieg -- 10:38

Sanders -- 10:31

Biden -- 9:40

Warren -- 6:28

Klobuchar -- 6:20

Steyer -- 4:54

Yang -- 3:17