Joe Biden trying to manage expectations in Iowa

More
ABC News Whit Johnson discusses what the Iowa Caucus expectations are.
4:29 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden trying to manage expectations in Iowa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:29","description":"ABC News Whit Johnson discusses what the Iowa Caucus expectations are.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68732781","title":"Joe Biden trying to manage expectations in Iowa","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-manage-expectations-iowa-68732781"}