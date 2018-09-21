Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke set to face off in first debate of key Texas race

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke, locked in a fierce contest that has become one of the most watched in the United States this midterm cycle, will face off Friday night in a debate at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The debate, slated to begin at 7 p.m. EST, marks the first direct face-off between the two men in a race that has vaulted to the top of the American political consciousness, as Democrats believe O'Rourke represents their best chance in decades to win statewide office in Texas for the first time since the early 1990's.

O'Rourke's candidacy has generated widespread enthusiasm among national Democrats, but his chances of defeating Cruz, one of the GOP's most high-profile and controversial figures, remain unclear. A recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University showed Cruz leading O'Rourke by nine points.

However national Republicans have become increasingly skittish about the race. The New York Times reported earlier this month that Mick Mulvaney, a top official in the Trump administration, warned a room of top Republican donors this month that Cruz could lose his re-election bid because he's not "likeable" enough.

The upscale University Park area surrounding the serene college campus where Friday night's debate will take place is exactly the type of battleground that both Cruz and O'Rourke need to perform well if they want to emerge victorious in November. The congressional district where the debate is located is represented by a Republican, Rep. Pete Sessions, but was won by Hillary Clinton by five points in the 2016 election.

Alternating yard signs for Cruz and O'Rourke line the front lawns in the neighborhood, which is not unlike other areas of the country where Republicans find themselves on defense in 2018, facing voters that have traditionally voted Republican but may be disillusioned with the first years of the Donald Trump presidency.

"This race is most likely to be determined in suburban districts of Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio," Matthew Wilson, a Professor of Political Science at SMU, told ABC News, "If Beto O’Rourke is going to win he’s going to have to persuade a lot of moderate, traditional Republicans to cross party lines."

"You see a lot more O’Rourke signs in affluent Republican-leaning areas than you might typically see for a Democratic candidate. I think this is by design for the O’Rourke campaign, they’ve wanted to create that visual sense that they are making inroads in hostile territory," Wilson added.

The El Paso Congressman has capitalized on the national attention, appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC host Ellen Degeneres eponymous program in recent days, but has also made a point to take his pitch not just to Texas' big cities, but more rural and conservative parts of the state. His campaign touts that he has visited all of Texas' 254 counties.

Cruz has been making his pitch directly to Texas' more conservative-leaning electorate, trying to paint O'Rourke as an out-of-touch liberal, saying at a recent campaign rally that the Democrat is trying to turn Texas into California, "right down to the tofu and silicon and dyed hair."

The debate will be a major test for O'Rourke, a former member of a punk rock band who has become a cause célèbre for many Democrats who believe he can be an effective messenger for progressive policies like marijuana legalization and raising the minimum wage.

"The challenge for O’Rourke is to show that he is more than just a charisma candidate, that he’s more than just a pretty face or an empty suit, that he really does have command of the policy issues," Wilson said.

Cruz, a seasoned debater for many years who gained even more prominent experience as a presidential candidate in 2016, will likely us tonight's battle with O'Rourke as a chance to calm Republican nerves that he could lose his seat and imperil the party's slim 51 to 49 majority in the U.S. Senate.

Looming over the race is the omnipresence of President Trump.

A truck sporting a billboard plastered with a negative tweet from Trump about Cruz during the presidential campaign was parked outside the debate hall hours before the two men were set to face off.