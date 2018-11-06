Fending off the toughest challenge in his political career, Sen. Ted Cruz is on track to serve Texas for six more years in the Senate, ABC News projects based on exit polls. He secured hold of his seat against enthusiastic and well-funded opponent, Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

This closely-watched Senate race was one of the highest-stakes contests for both political parties.

Democrats hoped that a blue wave in the Lone Star State could change the electoral map for a generation, leading to unprecedented enthusiasm and a massive fundraising haul, but Republican incumbent and former presidential candidate Cruz held on to his seat for another term.

Boosting Cruz to his victory, was male voters, who preferred the GOP incumbent by a 15-point margin over O’Rourke. But Texas' white college-educated women, which make up 13 percent of voters in the state, were divided 49-49 percent O’Rourke-Cruz.

Looming over the race was the contentious confirmation battle over Justice Brett Kavanaugh, with 59 percent of voters saying that Cruz’s "yes" vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick was a factor in their decision, according to exit polls.

One of the most high-profile moments came when President Donald Trump, Cruz's former rival in 2016, flew to Texas to stump on Cruz's behalf last month. Trump did his best to bury the hatchet with Cruz in Houston.

Cruz tried to paint O'Rourke as a member of the liberal, Nancy Pelosi-aligned faction of the Democratic Party. Cruz, the incumbent, tested the limits of the progressive energy sweeping other parts of the country, and banking on a majority of Texas’ conservative-leaning electorate rejecting the young challenger.

Despite Texas' deep red roots, the GOP's grip on the state appeared to be loosening -- Trump won the state by only 9 points in 2016, and leading into into election night, O'Rourke a recent Quinnipiac University poll leading had O’Rourke within six points of Cruz, with the two men tied among Independents.

"We have a real race in the state of Texas, the hard left is energized, they are angry, many of them are filled with hatred for President Trump," Cruz said at a debate in Dallas.

O'Rourke's task of unseating Cruz in a state that has not elected a Democrat statewide since 1994 was steep. But a crush of national media attention and O'Rourke's savvy use of social media have vaulted him into celebrity-like status in the 2018 political landscape.

hasn’t shied away from progressive policy proposals on issues like health care, abortion and gun violence. The new liberal darling has also garnered comparisons to Barack Obama and John F. Kennedy.

In Texas, 4,884,528 people cast their ballots early in counties that report early vote, surpassing the total number of voters who cast ballots in 2014.

